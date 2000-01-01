Company Profile

Zenvia Inc provides a platform that enables companies to create unique journeys for their end customers across a variety of channels. Its CX communications platform provides a combination of solutions focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, and Webchat. The company generates revenue primarily from Brazil followed by EUA, Switzerland, Mexico, South Africa, and other regions.