Zeotech Ltd (ASX:ZEO)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZEO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZEO
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ZEO
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU0000122285
Company Profile
Zeotech Ltd is an industrial kaolin and mineral processing technology company. The company is focused on the development of the Abercorn Project.Metalsearch Ltd, formerly known as Laconia Resources Ltd is a precious and base metals company. It is engaged in the acquisition of mining tenements with the objective of identifying economic mineral deposits.