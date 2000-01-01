Zephyr Minerals Ltd (TSX:ZFR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZFR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZFR
- Market CapCAD9.920m
- SymbolTSX:ZFR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA98943Y1097
Company Profile
Zephyr Minerals Ltd is a gold exploration and development company. The company holds the interest in the Dawson gold project located in Colorado, United States of America.