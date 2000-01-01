Zephyro SpA (MTA:ESCO)

European company
Company Info - ESCO

  • Market Cap€117.890m
  • SymbolMTA:ESCO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004980923

Company Profile

Zephyro SpA, formerly Prima Vera is an investment company. The Company offers integrated technological services in the energy, biomedical, public lighting, sanitation systems and facility management.

