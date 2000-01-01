Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp is engaged in the business of manufacturing smart health wearable products. The company operates in two segments: Xiaomi Wearable Products and Self-branded products & others. The product portfolio includes smartwatches and fitness bands.Huami Corp is a biometric and activity data-driven company. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling smart wearable devices in the People's Republic of China. The company produces its product under the brand name Amazfit.