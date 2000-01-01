Zepp Health Corp ADR (NYSE:ZEPP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZEPP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZEPP

  • Market Cap$698.780m
  • SymbolNYSE:ZEPP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINUS98945L1052

Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp is engaged in the business of manufacturing smart health wearable products. The company operates in two segments: Xiaomi Wearable Products and Self-branded products & others. The product portfolio includes smartwatches and fitness bands.Huami Corp is a biometric and activity data-driven company. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling smart wearable devices in the People's Republic of China. The company produces its product under the brand name Amazfit.

Latest ZEPP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .