Zeta Global Holdings Corp Class A (NYSE:ZETA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZETA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZETA
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:ZETA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS98956A1051
Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp is a omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves more than 1,000 enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail.