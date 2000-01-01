Zeta Petroleum CDR (ASX:ZTA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZTA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZTA
- Market CapAUD1.770m
- SymbolASX:ZTA
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ZTA0
Company Profile
Zeta Petroleum PLC is an oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company currently holds licenses to projects in Romania via its 100% owned subsidiary companies, Zeta Petroleum (Romania) SRL and Regal Romania SRL.