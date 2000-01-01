Zeus Resources Ltd (ASX:ZEU)
Company Info - ZEU
- Market CapAUD1.260m
- SymbolASX:ZEU
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000ZEU0
Company Profile
Zeus Resources Ltd is engaged in identifying and acquiring uranium exploration projects in Australia. Its principal activity includes the exploration and development for uranium and other metal resources.