Company Profile

Zevia PBC is a beverage company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry through refreshing, zero-calorie, zero sugar, naturally sweetened beverages that are all Non-GMO Project Verified. It offers a platform of products that include a variety of flavors across Soda, Energy Drinks, Organic Tea, Mixers, Kidz drinks, and Sparkling Water. Its products are distributed across the U.S. and Canada through a network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural, and e-commerce channels.