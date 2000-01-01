Zhangmen Education Inc ADR (NYSE:ZME)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZME
- Market Cap$2.679bn
- SymbolNYSE:ZME
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINUS98955H1014
Company Profile
Zhangmen Education Inc is a online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students. The core course offerings encompass one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all core K-12 academic subjects.