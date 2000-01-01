Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1660)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1660

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1660

  • Market CapHKD10.408bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1660
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9898R1092

Company Profile

Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Ltd offers construction machinery trading and leasing services. Its businesses are trading of construction machinery; leasing of construction machinery; and the provision of local transportation services with crane lorries.

Latest 1660 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .