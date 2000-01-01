Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1660)
- Market CapHKD10.408bn
- SymbolSEHK:1660
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIndustrial Distribution
- ISINKYG9898R1092
Zhaobangji Properties Holdings Ltd offers construction machinery trading and leasing services. Its businesses are trading of construction machinery; leasing of construction machinery; and the provision of local transportation services with crane lorries.