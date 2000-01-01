Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1818)

APAC company
Market Info - 1818

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1818

  • Market CapHKD26.281bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1818
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000004R6

Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd is an integrated large-scale enterprise with exploration, mining, processing and smelting operations focusing on the gold production business. The company is a gold producer and enterprises of gold smelting in the PRC.

