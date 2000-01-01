Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1818)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1818
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1818
- Market CapHKD26.281bn
- SymbolSEHK:1818
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCNE1000004R6
Company Profile
Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd is an integrated large-scale enterprise with exploration, mining, processing and smelting operations focusing on the gold production business. The company is a gold producer and enterprises of gold smelting in the PRC.