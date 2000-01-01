Zhaoke Ophthalmology Ltd (SEHK:6622)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6622

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6622

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:6622
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG989M51017

Company Profile

Zhaoke Ophthalmology Ltd is a ophthalmic pharmaceutical company. It is dedicated towards the research, development and commercialization of therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in China.

Latest 6622 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .