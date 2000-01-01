Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:576)

Company Info - 576

  • Market CapHKD31.792bn
  • SymbolSEHK:576
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorInfrastructure Operations
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000004S4

Company Profile

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd is an infrastructure company. It invests in, developing and operating of high-grade roads and also offers automobile servicing, securities business, operation of gas stations and billboard advertising along expressways.

