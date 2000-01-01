Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1057)
Company Info - 1057
Market Cap: HKD3.219bn
Symbol: SEHK:1057
Industry: Consumer Cyclical
Sector: Auto Parts
- Currency
ISIN: CNE1000004W6
Company Profile
Zhejiang Shibao company Limited develops, designs, manufactures and sells Automobile Steering and steering system parts in China.