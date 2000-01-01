Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1057)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1057

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1057

  • Market CapHKD3.219bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1057
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000004W6

Company Profile

Zhejiang Shibao company Limited develops, designs, manufactures and sells Automobile Steering and steering system parts in China.

Latest 1057 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .