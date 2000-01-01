Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co Ltd (SEHK:1527)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD400.950m
  • SymbolSEHK:1527
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • ISINCNE1000021Y6

Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co Ltd is an integrated atmospheric pollution control solution provider. It designs, develops, manufactures, installs and sells environmental pollution prevention equipment and electronic products.

