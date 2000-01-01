Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co Ltd (SEHK:1527)
- Market CapHKD400.950m
- SymbolSEHK:1527
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
- ISINCNE1000021Y6
Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology Co Ltd is an integrated atmospheric pollution control solution provider. It designs, develops, manufactures, installs and sells environmental pollution prevention equipment and electronic products.