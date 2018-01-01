Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd Shs USD (SGX:BWM) Share Price

Company Profile

Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Co Ltd is engaged in providing waste-to-energy recycling services. The company is mainly engaged in the generation and sales of electricity and steam, operation of waste-to-energy plants and project management, technical consulting and advisory services, and energy management contracting business. It has two reportable segments namely Waste-to-energy project construction and operation and Project technical and management service equipment selection and sale and EMC business. Generating, a majority of its revenue from the Waste-to-energy project construction and operation segment. Its geographical segments include China, India, and other countries, out of the majority of the revenue is generated from China.China Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Ltd is engaged in providing waste-to-energy recycling services. Its reportable segments are Waste-to-energy project construction and operation, and Project technical and management service and EMC business.