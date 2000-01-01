Zhengye International Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:3363)

Market Info - 3363

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3363

  • Market CapHKD375.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:3363
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorPaper And Paper Products
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG989231086

Company Profile

Zhengye International Holdings Co Ltd is an investment holding company which is principally engaged in manufacturing and sale of paper, paperboard and paper-based packaging products in The People’s Republic of China.

