Zhengye International Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:3363)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3363
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3363
- Market CapHKD375.000m
- SymbolSEHK:3363
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorPaper And Paper Products
- Currency
- ISINBMG989231086
Company Profile
Zhengye International Holdings Co Ltd is an investment holding company which is principally engaged in manufacturing and sale of paper, paperboard and paper-based packaging products in The People’s Republic of China.