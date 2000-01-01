Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:564)

APAC company
Market Info - 564

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 564

  • Market CapHKD11.549bn
  • SymbolSEHK:564
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001LY0

Company Profile

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd is engaged in manufacture and sale of coal mining and excavating equipment. Its products include hydraulic roof supports, armored-face conveyors, beam stage loader, and crushers and boot ends.

