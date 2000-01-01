Zhenro Properties Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:6158)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6158
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6158
- Market CapHKD24.372bn
- SymbolSEHK:6158
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG9897E1098
Company Profile
Zhenro Properties Group Ltd is a real estate developer in China. It is engaged in the development of residential properties and the development, operation and management of commercial and mixed-use properties.