Zhicheng Technology Group Ltd (SEHK:8511)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD58.800m
  • SymbolSEHK:8511
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9897F1063

Company Profile

Zhicheng Technology Group Ltd is a manufacturing solutions provider focusing on precision 3D testing solutions and precision machining solutions in China. It comprises the sales of precision testing equipment and precision machining equipment.

