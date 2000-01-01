Zhicheng Technology Group Ltd (SEHK:8511)
Market Info - 8511
Market Open Price0.00
Previous Close0.00
Volume-
52w Low/High-
Last Trade Price0.00
Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8511
Market CapHKD58.800m
SymbolSEHK:8511
IndustryTechnology
SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
ISINKYG9897F1063
Company Profile
Zhicheng Technology Group Ltd is a manufacturing solutions provider focusing on precision 3D testing solutions and precision machining solutions in China. It comprises the sales of precision testing equipment and precision machining equipment.