Zhidao International (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:1220)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1220

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1220

  • Market CapHKD162.360m
  • SymbolSEHK:1220
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAluminum
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9893K1099

Company Profile

Zhidao International (Holdings) Ltd trades and supplies aluminium products to the construction industry and operates money lending business. Its segments include trading of aluminium products, construction projects, and money lending.

Latest 1220 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .