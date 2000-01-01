Zhidao International (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:1220)
Market Info - 1220
Company Info - 1220
Market Cap: HKD162.360m
Symbol: SEHK:1220
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Aluminum
ISIN: BMG9893K1099
Company Profile
Zhidao International (Holdings) Ltd trades and supplies aluminium products to the construction industry and operates money lending business. Its segments include trading of aluminium products, construction projects, and money lending.