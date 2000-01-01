Zhong An Group Ltd (SEHK:672)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 672

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 672

  • Market CapHKD1.361bn
  • SymbolSEHK:672
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9898N1161

Company Profile

Zhong An Real Estate Ltd together with its subsidiaries is engaged in property development, leasing and hotel operation. It develops & sells residential & commercial properties, and provides management and security services to residential properties.

Latest 672 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .