Zhong Ao Home Group Ltd (SEHK:1538)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD482.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:1538
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9897C1033

Company Profile

Zhong Ao Home Group Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing property management services and property management consulting services.

