Zhong Ao Home Group Ltd (SEHK:1538)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1538
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1538
- Market CapHKD482.400m
- SymbolSEHK:1538
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG9897C1033
Company Profile
Zhong Ao Home Group Ltd, along with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing property management services and property management consulting services.