ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:6060)

APAC company
Company Info - 6060

  • Market CapHKD43.286bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6060
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002QY7

Company Profile

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd is an insurance technology company. It is engaged in offering insurance products and solutions including travel, accident, and health through its online platform.

