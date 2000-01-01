Zhongchang International Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:859)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 859
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 859
- Market CapHKD416.260m
- SymbolSEHK:859
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINBMG9898M1001
Company Profile
Henry Group Holdings Ltd acts as an investment holding company. It is mainly engaged in the property leasing and development. In addition, the company is also engaged in the provision of property agency and consultancy services and securities investment.