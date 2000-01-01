ZhongDe Waste Technology AG (XETRA:ZEF)

European company
  • Market Cap€1.580m
  • SymbolXETRA:ZEF
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000ZDWT018

Company Profile

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG designs, manufactures, and installs incinerators for the disposal of solid medical, municipal, and industrial waste in the People’s Republic of China.

