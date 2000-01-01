Zhonghua Gas Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8246)

APAC company
Market Info - 8246

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8246

  • Market CapHKD1.058bn
  • SymbolSEHK:8246
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9897L1032

Company Profile

Northern New Energy Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the subsidiaries of the group are operation of restaurants and sales of processed food and seafood in the PRC and Hong Kong.

Latest 8246 news

