Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd is an automobile dealer in China. The company is focused on luxury and mid-to-high end automobile brands including luxury brands of Mercedes-Benz, Lexus and Audi, Porsche and Landrover, and mid-to-high end brands of Toyota, Nissan, and Volkswagen, Chrysler. It provides sales and services for motor vehicles.