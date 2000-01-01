Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:881)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 881
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 881
- Market CapHKD69.400bn
- SymbolSEHK:881
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINKYG9894K1085
Company Profile
Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd is an automobile dealer in China. It provides sales and services for motor vehicles.