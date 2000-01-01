Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:881)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 881

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 881

  • Market CapHKD69.400bn
  • SymbolSEHK:881
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9894K1085

Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd is an automobile dealer in China. It provides sales and services for motor vehicles.

Latest 881 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .