Zhongyu Gas Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3633)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3633

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3633

  • Market CapHKD17.514bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3633
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9891U1334

Company Profile

Zhongyu Gas Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in sale of piped gas, liquefied petroleum gas, coalbed methane gas, stoves & related equipment, gas pipeline construction, and operation of CNG or LNG filling stations.

Latest 3633 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .