Zhongyu Gas Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3633)
Company Info - 3633
- Market CapHKD17.514bn
- SymbolSEHK:3633
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- Currency
- ISINKYG9891U1334
Company Profile
Zhongyu Gas Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in sale of piped gas, liquefied petroleum gas, coalbed methane gas, stoves & related equipment, gas pipeline construction, and operation of CNG or LNG filling stations.