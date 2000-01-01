Zhongyuan Bank Co Ltd (SEHK:1216)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1216
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1216
- Market CapHKD24.692bn
- SymbolSEHK:1216
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE100002GY8
Company Profile
Zhongyuan Bank Co Ltd is a provider of commercial banking services. Its services include personal banking, electronic banking and loan facilities.