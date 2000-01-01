Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3737)

APAC company
Market Info - 3737

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3737

  • Market CapHKD1.084bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3737
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG989611085

Company Profile

Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products. It offers Chinese patent medicines and decoction pieces under Zeus, Liumian and Caojinghua brand names.

