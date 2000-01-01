Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3737)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3737
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3737
- Market CapHKD1.084bn
- SymbolSEHK:3737
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINKYG989611085
Company Profile
Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products. It offers Chinese patent medicines and decoction pieces under Zeus, Liumian and Caojinghua brand names.