Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd Registered Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:1458)

APAC company
Market Info - 1458

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1458

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1458
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG989761062

Company Profile

Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd is a braised food company in China. The principal business of the group includes production, marketing and retailing of casual braised duck-related casual food. It generates its revenue from the sale of food which is done online through its ordering and delivery platforms.Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd is a braised food company in China. The company produces, markets and retails casual braised food, in particular, braised ducks and duck parts including duck necks, wings, collarbones, tongues, webs and others.

