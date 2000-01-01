Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:1458)
Market Info - 1458
Company Info - 1458
- Market CapHKD13.420bn
- SymbolSEHK:1458
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- ISINKYG989761062
Company Profile
Zhou Hei Ya International Holdings Co Ltd is a braised food company in China. The company produces, markets and retails casual braised food, in particular, braised ducks and duck parts including duck necks, wings, collarbones, tongues, webs and others.