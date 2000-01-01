Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Ltd (SEHK:908)
- Market CapHKD1.828bn
- SymbolSEHK:908
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINBMG9895L1054
Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Ltd is a diversified business company. Its business lines include maritime services, tourism property business and financial services. Its core business, maritime services offers passenger liner and cruise services.