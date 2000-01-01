Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Ltd (SEHK:908)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 908

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 908

  • Market CapHKD1.828bn
  • SymbolSEHK:908
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9895L1054

Company Profile

Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group Ltd is a diversified business company. Its business lines include maritime services, tourism property business and financial services. Its core business, maritime services offers passenger liner and cruise services.

Latest 908 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .