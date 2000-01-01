Zhuoxin International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8266)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8266
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8266
- Market CapHKD75.410m
- SymbolSEHK:8266
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINKYG4090U1177
Company Profile
Zhuoxin International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the trading of electronic parts and components in relation to display modules and touch panel modules, property development and property investment.