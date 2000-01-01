Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:3898)

APAC company
Company Info - 3898

  • Market CapHKD33.090bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3898
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRailroads
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000004X4

Company Profile

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sales of locomotive train power converters, control systems and other train-borne electrical systems.

