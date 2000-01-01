Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings (LSE:ZBO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZBO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZBO

  • Market Cap£0.730m
  • SymbolLSE:ZBO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BGP6NY91

Company Profile

Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings PLC provides products and services to the metal recycling industry. The company trades non-ferrous materials, mainly aluminium and copper. The company derives its revenues only from China.

Latest ZBO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ZBO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .