Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings (LSE:ZBO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZBO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZBO
- Market Cap£0.730m
- SymbolLSE:ZBO
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BGP6NY91
Company Profile
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings PLC provides products and services to the metal recycling industry. The company trades non-ferrous materials, mainly aluminium and copper. The company derives its revenues only from China.