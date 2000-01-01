Company Profile

Zicom Group Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of deck machinery, gas metering stations, gas processing plants, foundation equipment, concrete mixers and precision engineered machinery, rental of foundation equipment, supply of automation products and solutions, supply of medtech equipment and products, medtech translation services and services to the offshore marine, oil and gas, construction, electronics, biomedical and agriculture industries. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Marine, Oil and Gas Machinery; Construction Equipment, Precision Engineering and Technologies, and Industrial and Mobile Hydraulics.Zicom Group Ltd manufactures deck machinery, offshore structures, fluid metering stations, foundation equipment and concrete mixers, precision engineered machinery, services to the offshore marine, oil and gas, construction, and electronics.