Zignago Vetro SpA (MTA:ZV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ZV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ZV
- Market Cap€1.089bn
- SymbolMTA:ZV
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINIT0004171440
Company Profile
Zignago Vetro SpA Italy-based company engaged in production and distribution of hollow glass containers for the Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Perfumery sectors.