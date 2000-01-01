Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:2899)

APAC company
Market Info - 2899

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2899

  • Market CapHKD105.698bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2899
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000502

Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd is a Chinese gold, copper and zinc mining company. The company's mining operations are spread across China and some of its mines include the Zijinshan Gold & Copper Mine, Liba Gold Mine and Ashele Copper Mine.

