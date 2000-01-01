Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd is focusing on the exploration and development of gold and copper and other metal mineral resources. The company's operating segment includes Gold bullion; Processed, refined and trading gold; Gold concentrates; Copper cathodes; Refined copper; Copper concentrates; Other concentrates; Zinc bullion and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Processed, refined and trading gold segment. The Processed, refined and trading gold segment is engaged in the production of gold bullion by processing gold concentrates produced by the group or purchased from external suppliers and gold bullion in the business of physical gold trading.Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd is a Chinese gold, copper and zinc mining company. The company's mining operations are spread across China and some of its mines include the Zijinshan Gold & Copper Mine, Liba Gold Mine and Ashele Copper Mine.