Zillow Group Inc A (NASDAQ:ZG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZG

  • Market Cap$9.149bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ZG
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS98954M1018

Company Profile

Zillow Group Inc provides real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and web-based platforms. It helps customers on each stage of the home lifecycle such as renting, buying, selling, financing, and home improvement.

Latest ZG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .