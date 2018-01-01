Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) Share Price

Company Profile

Zillow Group is an Internet-based real estate company that has historically focused on deriving ad revenue from third-party brokers on online marketplaces such as Zillow.com, Trulia, and HotPads. More recently it has shifted its focus to iBuying via the Zillow Offers platform.Zillow Group Inc provides real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and web-based platforms. It helps customers on each stage of the home lifecycle such as renting, buying, selling, financing, and home improvement.