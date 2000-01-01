ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ZIM)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZIM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZIM

  • Market Cap$2.370bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ZIM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMarine Shipping
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0065100930

Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades & Lines.

Latest ZIM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .