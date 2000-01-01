Company Profile

Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd is an Australia-based developer of hardware and software devices that enable the monitoring and management of internet-enabled devices such as lighting, power, heating and cooling systems installed in buildings. The company's key product provides a real-time evaluation of environmental and risk factors for building occupants. Its product offerings comprise of qDimmer, qPower, qBlind, and qBridge.Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd is a developer of hardware and software devices that enable the monitoring and management of internet enabled devices such as lighting, power, heating and cooling systems installed in buildings.