Zimi Ltd (ASX:ZMM)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ZMM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ZMM

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ZMM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorComputer Hardware
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000QFY8

Company Profile

Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd is an Australia-based developer of hardware and software devices that enable the monitoring and management of internet-enabled devices such as lighting, power, heating and cooling systems installed in buildings. The company's key product provides a real-time evaluation of environmental and risk factors for building occupants. Its product offerings comprise of qDimmer, qPower, qBlind, and qBridge.Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd is a developer of hardware and software devices that enable the monitoring and management of internet enabled devices such as lighting, power, heating and cooling systems installed in buildings.

Latest ZMM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .