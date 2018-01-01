Zimi Ltd (ASX:ZMMDE) Share Price

ZMMDE
Zimi Ltd
APAC company
Technology
Computer Hardware
Company Profile
Zimi Ltd is a technology company that connects everyday electrical products to the internet and each other to create smarter living and working spaces. Its current product range is comprised of the Powermesh and Senoa lines, which include multi-purpose switches, light dimmers, power points, fan controllers, and garage door controllers. These products are easily controllable by end-users through Zimi’s home automation app.Quantify Technology Holdings Ltd is a developer of hardware and software devices that enable the monitoring and management of internet enabled devices such as lighting, power, heating and cooling systems installed in buildings.
ASX:ZMMDE
AU0000147753
