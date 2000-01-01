Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants, as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly 60% of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints, another 22% comes from extremities and trauma; the remaining portion is primarily related to spine and dental products.