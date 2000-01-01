Company Profile

Zimplats Holdings Ltd is engaged in the production of the platinum group and associated metals such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium from the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.Zimplats Holdings Ltd is engaged in the development, production and mining of platinum group metals such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold. It operates as a vertically integrated mining concern from the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe.